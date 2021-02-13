Analysts Set Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) PT at $91.75

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.33.

TWST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:TWST traded up $2.50 on Friday, hitting $167.90. The stock had a trading volume of 585,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,381. Twist Bioscience has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $214.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.11 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.33.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 155.31%. Equities analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, Director Keith Crandell sold 75,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicolas Barthelemy sold 5,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total value of $888,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,153.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 345,438 shares of company stock worth $49,853,493. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 474.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

