Analysts Set Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Target Price at $55.14

Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.14.

OTEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Open Text from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Open Text from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Open Text from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

NASDAQ OTEX traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.94. 657,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,251. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.90. Open Text has a 1 year low of $29.11 and a 1 year high of $49.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.2008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,693 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Open Text by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Open Text by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Open Text by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,987 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

