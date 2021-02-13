Analysts Set Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Target Price at $6.83

Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.83.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OII shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In related news, Director T Jay Collins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total value of $74,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,716 shares in the company, valued at $235,967.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 32,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $216,331.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 255,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,978.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OII. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,991,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,085,000 after acquiring an additional 819,666 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 353.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 965,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 752,594 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 413.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 542,652 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 158.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 636,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 390,141 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 172.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 586,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after buying an additional 370,955 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OII traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.43. 886,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,520. Oceaneering International has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $13.87. The company has a market capitalization of $936.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 3.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

