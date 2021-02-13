Analysts Set J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) Price Target at GBX 1,055

Shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,055 ($13.78).

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 970 ($12.67) to GBX 1,150 ($15.02) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

LON JDW opened at GBX 1,214 ($15.86) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 513.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,166.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,018.93. J D Wetherspoon has a 12 month low of GBX 492 ($6.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,553.82 ($20.30). The company has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.25.

In other J D Wetherspoon news, insider Ben Whitley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,213 ($15.85), for a total value of £25,473 ($33,280.64). Also, insider Timothy (Tim) Martin sold 431,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,166 ($15.23), for a total transaction of £5,031,290 ($6,573,412.59). Insiders have sold 4,803,600 shares of company stock worth $5,531,176,300 in the last 90 days.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

