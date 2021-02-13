Analysts Set Expectations for Saia, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Saia in a report released on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Saia’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. Saia had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $476.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SAIA. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Saia from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.43.

Saia stock opened at $205.95 on Thursday. Saia has a twelve month low of $61.46 and a twelve month high of $207.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 3,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total value of $633,242.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,016,230.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Saia by 8,558.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Saia by 253.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Saia by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Saia by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after buying an additional 6,881 shares in the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

