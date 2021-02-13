Analysts Set Expectations for Luminex Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Luminex in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Luminex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Get Luminex alerts:

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $111.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.57 million. Luminex had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Luminex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th.

LMNX stock opened at $28.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.45. Luminex has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $41.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.80 and its 200 day moving average is $25.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.34 and a beta of 0.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMNX. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Luminex by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,027,000 after acquiring an additional 559,909 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Luminex by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,163,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $188,747,000 after acquiring an additional 451,620 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Luminex by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,458,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,282,000 after acquiring an additional 436,571 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Luminex in the 3rd quarter worth $7,415,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in Luminex in the 4th quarter worth $6,045,000. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Luminex news, Director Stephen L. Eck bought 4,487 shares of Luminex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.40 per share, with a total value of $100,508.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -190.48%.

About Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market; FlowSight Imaging Flow cytometer; ImageStream System; CellStream Flow Cytometer; Guava easyCyte line; and Muse Cell Analyzer.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.