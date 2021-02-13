Analysts Set Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target at $81.91

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.91.

CL has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $78.43 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The firm has a market cap of $67.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.43.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 62.19%.

In related news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 4,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $383,173.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 21,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,841,353.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,562,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,687 shares of company stock valued at $4,850,806. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Guardian Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. YCG LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. YCG LLC now owns 192,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 390.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,252,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

