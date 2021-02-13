Analysts Set Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Price Target at $31.31

Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.31.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CALX. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Calix from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Craig Hallum cut Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen upped their price target on Calix from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Northland Securities cut Calix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get Calix alerts:

Calix stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.80. 632,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,030. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.45 and its 200 day moving average is $24.86. Calix has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $38.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.86 and a beta of 1.49.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Calix had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.52 million. Equities analysts expect that Calix will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Calix news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $1,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Calix by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 195,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,805,000 after buying an additional 20,989 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $909,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Calix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 54,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 21,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.