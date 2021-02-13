Analysts Set Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Target Price at $99.47

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.47.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ball from $84.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Ball from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird cut Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ball from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

In related news, VP Charles E. Baker sold 4,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $415,879.20. Also, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 24,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $2,333,816.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,324 shares of company stock valued at $18,291,785 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ball by 57.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,610,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,549 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in Ball by 47.2% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,587,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ball by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,915,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,414,778,000 after acquiring an additional 847,276 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Ball by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,025,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,749,000 after acquiring an additional 560,783 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Ball by 6,990.7% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 516,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,907,000 after acquiring an additional 508,923 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLL stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.68. 1,029,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,725,016. Ball has a 1-year low of $51.26 and a 1-year high of $102.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 57.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ball will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

