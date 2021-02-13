Analysts Expect TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $923.98 Million

Analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) will announce sales of $923.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TRI Pointe Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $917.10 million to $931.90 million. TRI Pointe Group reported sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group will report full-year sales of $3.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TRI Pointe Group.

TPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 557.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 195.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000.

TRI Pointe Group stock opened at $21.19 on Friday. TRI Pointe Group has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $22.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.95.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

