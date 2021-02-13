Analysts Expect Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.32 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) will post sales of $12.32 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.91 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.19 billion. Morgan Stanley posted sales of $9.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full year sales of $48.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $44.40 billion to $49.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $50.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.75 billion to $52.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.05.

NYSE MS traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $74.61. 7,214,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,054,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $77.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $1,407,126.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 287,834 shares in the company, valued at $21,452,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,972,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,213,000 after acquiring an additional 18,409,146 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,475,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,567,000 after buying an additional 1,789,654 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,109,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,890,000 after buying an additional 392,150 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $827,361,000. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,540,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,814,000 after buying an additional 330,771 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

