Analysts Expect Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) will post $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Level One Bancorp’s earnings. Level One Bancorp reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.12 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Level One Bancorp.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.49. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.23%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LEVL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Level One Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Level One Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

LEVL stock remained flat at $$23.00 on Friday. 24,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,230. Level One Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $25.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEVL. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Level One Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in Level One Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. 45.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings and other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

