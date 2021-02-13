Analysts Expect Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.40 Million

Equities analysts expect Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) to post sales of $146.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $143.80 million and the highest is $149.00 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group posted sales of $170.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full-year sales of $712.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $701.80 million to $723.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $662.85 million, with estimates ranging from $636.00 million to $689.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Helix Energy Solutions Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $692.24 million, a P/E ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 3.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.69. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 80.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 393,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 175,707 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter worth $591,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 68.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 65,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 26,570 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 48.0% during the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 162,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 52,700 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 130.5% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 98,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 55,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.