Analysts Expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to Post $0.44 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.40. Freeport-McMoRan posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 375%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FCX. Raymond James set a $32.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.12.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $12,255,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,890,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,776,851.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $11,776,715.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,724,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,747,502.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 273,981 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 27,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 705,580 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $18,360,000 after purchasing an additional 98,856 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.23. The stock had a trading volume of 12,012,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,826,133. The company has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a PE ratio of -346.96 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.84. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $33.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

