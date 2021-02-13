Analysts Anticipate Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.14. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KTOS shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Noble Financial boosted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.88.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 1,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $42,864.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $68,507.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,597 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,381 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KTOS stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.89. The stock had a trading volume of 719,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,330. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $33.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 822.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

