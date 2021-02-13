Analysts Anticipate Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $153.95 Million

Equities analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) will report sales of $153.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $149.66 million and the highest is $160.80 million. Community Bank System posted sales of $148.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full year sales of $608.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $601.66 million to $613.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $615.17 million, with estimates ranging from $612.65 million to $619.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.48 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 25.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

Shares of CBU traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.05. 137,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,269. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Community Bank System has a twelve month low of $47.01 and a twelve month high of $71.40.

In other news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 3,195 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $223,681.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,062 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,840.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Kallet Michael sold 2,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $155,546.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,223.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,959 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBU. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Community Bank System in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Community Bank System in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

