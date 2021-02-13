Analysts Anticipate Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) to Announce -$0.85 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.85) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Allakos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.76). Allakos posted earnings per share of ($0.51) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Allakos will report full year earnings of ($3.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.14) to ($3.00). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.21) to ($3.43). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Allakos.

ALLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Allakos in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Allakos in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Allakos in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Walker sold 103,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total value of $14,611,505.35. Corporate insiders own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLK. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Allakos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allakos during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allakos by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in Allakos by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Allakos during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $138.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.83. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.66 and a beta of 1.02. Allakos has a twelve month low of $41.60 and a twelve month high of $157.98.

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

