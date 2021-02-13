Analysts Anticipate AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) to Announce $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) will report $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AAON’s earnings. AAON posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AAON will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AAON.

AAON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on AAON in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of AAON from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of AAON opened at $79.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.59. AAON has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $81.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 54.25 and a beta of 0.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AAON in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in AAON in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in AAON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in AAON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in AAON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal and water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

