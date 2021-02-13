Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shares of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $8.85, but opened at $10.45. Amtech Systems shares last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 2,083 shares changing hands.

The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 24.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%.

Get Amtech Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ASYS shares. Benchmark raised shares of Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday.

In other Amtech Systems news, Director Robert F. King sold 30,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $207,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,814. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASYS. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amtech Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Amtech Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Amtech Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Amtech Systems by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 63,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,039,000. 48.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 10.24, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Amtech Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASYS)

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments.

Featured Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.