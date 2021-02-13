Amirali Talasaz Sells 6,613 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) COO Amirali Talasaz sold 6,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total transaction of $1,114,025.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Amirali Talasaz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 8th, Amirali Talasaz sold 92,708 shares of Guardant Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.39, for a total transaction of $15,054,852.12.

On Friday, February 5th, Amirali Talasaz sold 201,861 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.76, for a total transaction of $32,653,035.36.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Amirali Talasaz sold 76,915 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $12,207,948.80.

On Monday, February 1st, Amirali Talasaz sold 95,744 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $14,783,831.04.

Shares of GH opened at $179.10 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.90 and a 1 year high of $181.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.56. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.77 and a beta of 0.57.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Guardant Health by 3.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 121.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 23,150 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 4.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 300,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,581,000 after acquiring an additional 11,811 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.55.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

