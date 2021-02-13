Amirali Talasaz Sells 6,613 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) COO Amirali Talasaz sold 6,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total transaction of $1,114,025.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Amirali Talasaz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 8th, Amirali Talasaz sold 92,708 shares of Guardant Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.39, for a total transaction of $15,054,852.12.
- On Friday, February 5th, Amirali Talasaz sold 201,861 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.76, for a total transaction of $32,653,035.36.
- On Wednesday, February 3rd, Amirali Talasaz sold 76,915 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $12,207,948.80.
- On Monday, February 1st, Amirali Talasaz sold 95,744 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $14,783,831.04.
Shares of GH opened at $179.10 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.90 and a 1 year high of $181.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.56. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.77 and a beta of 0.57.
GH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.55.
Guardant Health Company Profile
Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.
