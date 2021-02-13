Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Position Lessened by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $237.21 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.05 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $238.81 and a 200-day moving average of $237.29.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. UBS Group started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.39.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $3,161,514. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Further Reading: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.