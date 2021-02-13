American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.26

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.26 and traded as high as $15.79. American River Bankshares shares last traded at $15.79, with a volume of 5,618 shares.

AMRB has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of American River Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $93.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.26.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. American River Bankshares had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American River Bankshares will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. American River Bankshares’s payout ratio is 29.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of American River Bankshares by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 337,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after buying an additional 65,054 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of American River Bankshares by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 263,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American River Bankshares by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 207,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 66,979 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of American River Bankshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 32,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of American River Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

American River Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRB)

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

