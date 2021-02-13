American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.50 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) will post $7.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for American River Bankshares’ earnings. American River Bankshares posted sales of $6.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that American River Bankshares will report full year sales of $29.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.40 million to $29.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $29.60 million, with estimates ranging from $29.30 million to $29.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American River Bankshares.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. American River Bankshares had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.35%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMRB. TheStreet raised shares of American River Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its position in American River Bankshares by 6.8% in the third quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 21,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in American River Bankshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 32,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in American River Bankshares by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 263,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in American River Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in American River Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRB traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.79. 5,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,751. American River Bankshares has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $15.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.76 million, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. American River Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

