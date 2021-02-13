American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Stock Position Lowered by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 526,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,885 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $15,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 241.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.79.

NYSE:AMH opened at $32.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.33 and a 200-day moving average of $29.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.30, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

In related news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $300,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 122,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $3,531,171.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,324,345 over the last ninety days. 21.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

