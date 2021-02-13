American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP decreased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 633,263 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 21,547 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises about 2.0% of Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.08% of American Express worth $76,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,469 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 14,114 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,273 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 48,054 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,963 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express stock opened at $129.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $104.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.81 and a 200-day moving average of $109.73. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $138.04.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

