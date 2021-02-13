Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Stake Raised by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 57.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Amcor during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. South State CORP. acquired a new position in Amcor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Amcor by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 34.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amcor alerts:

AMCR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.90 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.57.

Amcor stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 73.44%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.