Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by RBA Wealth Management LLC

RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.5% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,895.35.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total value of $6,401,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,873,200.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,114.36, for a total value of $3,737,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,821,158.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,684 shares of company stock worth $24,091,267. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,277.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,232.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,198.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

