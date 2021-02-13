Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,768 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.1% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,277.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 95.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,232.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,198.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at $19,383,864.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $4,248,898.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,139,865.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,684 shares of company stock worth $24,091,267. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,895.35.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

