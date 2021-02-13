Amadeus FiRe AG (AAD.F) (ETR:AAD) PT Set at €165.00 by Warburg Research

Amadeus FiRe AG (AAD.F) (ETR:AAD) received a €165.00 ($194.12) price target from stock analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.36% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of AAD opened at €122.80 ($144.47) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €118.47 and its 200-day moving average is €109.90. Amadeus FiRe AG has a 12 month low of €68.80 ($80.94) and a 12 month high of €159.60 ($187.76). The firm has a market cap of $702.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.34.

About Amadeus FiRe AG (AAD.F)

Amadeus FiRe AG provides specialized personnel services in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Temporary Staffing/Interim and Project Management/Permanent Placement; and Training. It offers personnel services for professionals and executives in the fields of accounting, office, banking, and IT.

