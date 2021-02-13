Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Position Lifted by Alley Co LLC

Alley Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 708,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Altria Group comprises approximately 1.9% of Alley Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $29,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Altria Group by 30.7% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 11.2% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 11.8% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 92,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 9,712 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 15.0% in the third quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 149,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after acquiring an additional 19,446 shares during the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $43.40. The stock had a trading volume of 7,484,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,973,561. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $46.22. The stock has a market cap of $80.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.