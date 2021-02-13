Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.95-3.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.79-1.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion.Altra Industrial Motion also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.95-3.15 EPS.

AIMC stock traded down $3.32 on Friday, hitting $53.01. The company had a trading volume of 835,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,301. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $66.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $453.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AIMC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altra Industrial Motion currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.00.

In other news, VP Craig Schuele sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,526 shares in the company, valued at $3,211,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $1,141,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,339 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,213.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,601 shares of company stock worth $2,122,060. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

