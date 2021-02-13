Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.95-3.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.79-1.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion.Altra Industrial Motion also updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 2.95-3.15 EPS.
AIMC stock traded down $3.32 on Friday, hitting $53.01. The company had a trading volume of 835,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,301. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $66.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56.
Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $453.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AIMC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altra Industrial Motion currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.00.
In other news, VP Craig Schuele sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,526 shares in the company, valued at $3,211,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $1,141,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,339 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,213.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,601 shares of company stock worth $2,122,060. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile
Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.
