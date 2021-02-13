Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) PT Raised to $44.00 at Raymond James

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 27.17% from the company’s previous close.

ATUS has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lowered shares of Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Altice USA in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.69.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $34.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 192.23 and a beta of 1.11. Altice USA has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $38.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Altice USA will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $35,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,069,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,132,605.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $1,446,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,369,249.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Altice USA by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 644,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,396,000 after buying an additional 392,268 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $529,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $519,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $274,623,000. Institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the US, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. Its video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

