Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) PT Raised to $39.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays downgraded Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Altice USA from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark lifted their target price on Altice USA from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Altice USA from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.69.

NYSE:ATUS opened at $34.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.23 and a beta of 1.11. Altice USA has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $38.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $35,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,069,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,132,605.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $1,446,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,369,249.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 644,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,396,000 after buying an additional 392,268 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at $529,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at $519,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,623,000. 58.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the US, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. Its video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

