Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) Given a €54.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ALO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alstom SA (ALO.PA) has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €50.75 ($59.71).

EPA ALO opened at €42.04 ($49.46) on Tuesday. Alstom SA has a 1-year low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 1-year high of €37.37 ($43.96). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €46.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is €44.76.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

