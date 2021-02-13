ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Short Interest Update

ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 290.9% from the January 14th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ALS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 7th.

Get ALS alerts:

Shares of CPBLF remained flat at $$8.28 during trading hours on Friday. ALS has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $8.28.

ALS Limited provides analytical testing services in Australia, Asia/Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commodities, Life Sciences, and Industrial. The Commodities segment offers assaying and testing services for the mining and mineral exploration companies in geochemistry, metallurgy, inspection, and coal quality areas.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for ALS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.