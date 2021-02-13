ALQO Price Tops $0.0701 on Major Exchanges (XLQ)

ALQO (CURRENCY:XLQ) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 12th. One ALQO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0701 or 0.00000147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ALQO has a market capitalization of $4.53 million and approximately $4,313.00 worth of ALQO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ALQO has traded up 49.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001530 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO Profile

ALQO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. ALQO’s total supply is 65,539,764 coins and its circulating supply is 64,664,324 coins. The official website for ALQO is alqo.app . The Reddit community for ALQO is /r/Alqo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ALQO’s official message board is medium.com/@Alqo . ALQO’s official Twitter account is @ALQOCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

ALQO Coin Trading

ALQO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

