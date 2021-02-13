Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of single-tenant net lease commercial properties. Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is based in Daytona Beach, United States. “

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alpine Income Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.60.

Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $19.02 on Wednesday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $19.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average of $15.15.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PINE. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 124,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 26,922 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 335,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 449,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 95,343 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $727,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 30,277 shares during the period. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Recommended Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.