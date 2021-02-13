Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of single-tenant net lease commercial properties. Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is based in Daytona Beach, United States. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Alpine Income Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $19.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.15. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $19.83.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PINE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 30.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.6% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 22,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the period. 55.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

