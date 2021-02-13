Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE:PINE traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.02. 118,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,278. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.15. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $19.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

PINE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

