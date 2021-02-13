Alphabet’s (GOOG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GOOG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2,390.00 price target (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,104.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,850.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,675.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $2,123.55. The company has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total transaction of $99,729.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 613 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,534.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,999 shares of company stock worth $5,434,607 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,753,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,583,766,000 after buying an additional 66,564 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,356,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,463,846,000 after buying an additional 63,728 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,978,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,465,569,000 after buying an additional 27,348 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,584,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,775,224,000 after buying an additional 29,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,526,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,866,248,000 after buying an additional 158,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

