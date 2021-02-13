Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 481 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 11,704.2% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,822,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781,150 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 142.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,074,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,357,000 after buying an additional 1,219,321 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 1,707.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 908,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 858,533 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 10,521.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 338,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,657,000 after buying an additional 335,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 14.6% during the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,518,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,751,000 after buying an additional 319,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.61. 647,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,642. The company has a current ratio of 24.63, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.09. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $86.20 and a one year high of $165.23. The stock has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 121.63 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of brokerages have commented on LBRDK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.60.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Featured Story: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.