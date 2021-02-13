Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $4.07 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 67.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 56.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.71.

Shares of IBM stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.80. 3,871,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,908,434. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.54. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $154.83.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

