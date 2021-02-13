Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,554 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $13.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $298.37. The stock had a trading volume of 11,882,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,222,183. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.14. The company has a market capitalization of $349.44 billion, a PE ratio of 112.59, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $302.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, December 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.59.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,056,524.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,145,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,261 shares of company stock worth $13,732,274. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

