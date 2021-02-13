Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHAC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHAC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, an increase of 264.6% from the January 14th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHAC opened at $10.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.20. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74.

Get Alpha Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,576,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,349,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $203,000.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.