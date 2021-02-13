Allstar Health Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALST) Short Interest Down 46.6% in January

Allstar Health Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALST) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 46.6% from the January 14th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,244,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Allstar Health Brands stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. Allstar Health Brands has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.12.
Allstar Health Brands Company Profile
