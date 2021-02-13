Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $510.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) to announce $510.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $498.18 million and the highest estimate coming in at $522.00 million. Allison Transmission reported sales of $617.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full-year sales of $2.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Allison Transmission.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALSN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

NYSE:ALSN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,412,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. Allison Transmission has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

In other news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $252,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,757,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth approximately $768,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 793,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,878,000 after acquiring an additional 103,543 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 803,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,673,000 after acquiring an additional 382,508 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 485,916 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,939,000 after acquiring an additional 83,725 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

