Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Shares Bought by Acuitas Investments LLC

Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,906 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,824 shares during the period. Allied Motion Technologies accounts for 1.5% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Acuitas Investments LLC owned 0.47% of Allied Motion Technologies worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Allied Motion Technologies during the first quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Allied Motion Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 498.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 61.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a report on Friday, November 6th.

AMOT opened at $47.59 on Friday. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $55.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.29. The company has a market cap of $464.38 million, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.68.

In related news, CEO Richard S. Warzala sold 1,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $43,942.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,858,234. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard S. Warzala sold 6,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total value of $272,763.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,985,221.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,142 shares of company stock worth $1,303,236. Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

