Alley Co LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Alley Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial makes up approximately 2.6% of Alley Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Alley Co LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Ameriprise Financial worth $39,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 21,005 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $3,948,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 12,002 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $2,443,727.22. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,449 shares of company stock valued at $21,130,649. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMP stock traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $218.08. 412,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,405. The company has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.01 and a twelve month high of $218.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.92.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.91.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

