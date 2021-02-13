Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $20.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alkermes has a 1-year low of $11.98 and a 1-year high of $23.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.96, a PEG ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alkermes from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Alkermes from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.10.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

