Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) Short Interest Up 92.9% in January

Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 92.9% from the January 14th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of AGMJF stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.12. Algoma Central has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $12.59.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Algoma Central from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates 11 self-unloading bulk carriers and 8 gearless bulk carriers; and owns and manages eight double-hull product tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

